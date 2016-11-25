Central Indiana city considers fluoride again for its water

A central Indiana city is weighing whether it should resume adding fluoride to its water supply.
The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin reports (http://bit.ly/2fxez9S ) Alexandria City Council member Dr. David Steele, a dentist, asked during a meeting Monday that the city add fluoride to its water, a process that has not been in use for at least a year. He calls it preventative dentistry at its best.
But some local residents question whether health hazards might outweigh the benefits. At least one audience member Monday wanted to see more studies conducted before fluoride is applied to the water.
Alexandria Mayor Ron Richardson suggested the matter be presented to the city's Board of Works, which is set to meet Dec. 5. Alexandria is 70 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
