Musician Maurice Myers makes thank you video for Lakewood Ranch doctor who repaired his thumb

Guitarist Maurice Myers made a music video for the Lakewood Ranch doctor who repaired his left thumb.
Maurice Myers

Health News

Vaccine needed in fight against Zika

News cases of travel and non-travel related Zika virus infections have been identified in Florida, bringing the total of reported Zika infections in the state to more than 1,000. As the number of mosquito-borne infections continue to climb in Florida and abroad, Mayo Clinic infectious diseases experts Dr. Gregory Poland and Dr. Pritish Tosh remind us about the importance of mosquito bite prevention, and the need for a Zika vaccine.

Health News

How to safely carve your pumpkin

More than half of Halloween injuries involve pumpkin carving, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. "Sometimes, we’re very excited, and we don’t think about this as being dangerous," says Mayo Clinic internist Dr. Vandana Bhide. "And, you can make it safer by planning ahead."

Health News

What is a virtual colonoscopy?

Virtual colonoscopy is a minimally invasive alternative to conventional colonoscopy (endoscopy) that screens the colon and rectum for polyps and early cancer before symptoms occur. Karen Horton, M.D., professor and interim chair of Radiology at Johns Hopkins Medicine, discusses what is involved in the procedure, how to prepare and the benefits of virtual colonoscopy over conventional colonoscopy.

Health News

Why are more people surviving heart attacks?

A heart attack is a traumatic and life-altering event, however, according to research released today, more people are surviving heart attacks now than they were just ten years ago, thanks to the advancement and accessibility of life-saving heart procedures.

