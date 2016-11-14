Musician Maurice Myers makes thank you video for Lakewood Ranch doctor who repaired his thumb

News cases of travel and non-travel related Zika virus infections have been identified in Florida, bringing the total of reported Zika infections in the state to more than 1,000. As the number of mosquito-borne infections continue to climb in Florida and abroad, Mayo Clinic infectious diseases experts Dr. Gregory Poland and Dr. Pritish Tosh remind us about the importance of mosquito bite prevention, and the need for a Zika vaccine.
More than half of Halloween injuries involve pumpkin carving, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. "Sometimes, we’re very excited, and we don’t think about this as being dangerous," says Mayo Clinic internist Dr. Vandana Bhide. "And, you can make it safer by planning ahead."
September is Prostate Cancer Awareness month. Meet a young father who stayed on top of his symptoms and family history to beat prostate cancer, all while raising four young children after losing his wife to breast cancer.
Gastroenterologist Mark Molos is beginning to use the PillCam Colon2 to screen some patients for colon cancer. The small device is swallowed and and as it moves through the intestinal tract it sends pictures to a recorder which the doctor later reviews.
Virtual colonoscopy is a minimally invasive alternative to conventional colonoscopy (endoscopy) that screens the colon and rectum for polyps and early cancer before symptoms occur. Karen Horton, M.D., professor and interim chair of Radiology at Johns Hopkins Medicine, discusses what is involved in the procedure, how to prepare and the benefits of virtual colonoscopy over conventional colonoscopy.
A heart attack is a traumatic and life-altering event, however, according to research released today, more people are surviving heart attacks now than they were just ten years ago, thanks to the advancement and accessibility of life-saving heart procedures.
Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez talks about the announcement made August 19, 2016 by Gov. Rick Scott that there are five known cases of locally transmitted Zika in a 1.5 square mile zone in Miami Beach.