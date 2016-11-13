Money coming to Maine to improve substance abuse treatment

The federal government is giving Maine nearly $300,000 to improve screening and access to treatment for people who suffer from mental health and substance abuse disorders.
The federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is providing the money to fund programs in Maine that promote screening, brief intervention and referral to treatment.
The agency says the approach will enable health care workers in primary care centers, hospital emergency rooms and trauma centers to have better tools to identify the signs of substance abuse problems. It says the funds will also help provide opportunities for early intervention with at-risk substance users.
