Bradenton women benefit from long, ‘golden,’ friendship

1:31 Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy Pause

1:32 Manatee supervisor of elections shares last-minute Election Day reminders

1:54 Sarasota Trump supporters get excited about the last-minute pre-election visit

0:11 Man wearing TuTu breaks into Tampa farmers market

0:21 Bradenton police investigation death of man found in car outside Walmart

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home

3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

0:37 Sarasota County School District school lockdown voicemail