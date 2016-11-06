Health News

November 6, 2016 10:39 AM

Voting can be tough for aging Wisconsin residents

The Associated Press
WAUWATOSA, Wis.

Aging Wisconsin voters are facing transportation and identification challenges as they look to vote on Election Day.

Wisconsin Assisted Living Association executive director Jim Murphy tells Wisconsin Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2fDczST ) that traveling to a polling place can be difficult and that Wisconsin's voter ID law poses an issue to older adults who may not have a valid driver's license because they don't drive.

He says it can be hard to track down a birth certificate to get a state-issued ID just for voting can because some older adults were born at home or changed their name. Murphy says he expects there will be some issues before Tuesday.

Eighty-nine-year-old Mary Conarchy says she voted absentee because it would be hard for her to travel to a polling place on Election Day.

Related content

Health News

Comments

Videos

Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos