Tobacco tax measure centers around health, accountability

Supporters of a proposal to increase North Dakota's tobacco tax for the first time in nearly a quarter century believe the move could cut down on smoking rates while also boosting health care for military veterans.
But they might be smoked out by tobacco industry money and uncertainty about how the additional tax collections would be spent.
Voters on Tuesday will decide whether to raise the state's cigarette tax from 44 cents a pack to $2.20. The money would go to health programs, with spending overseen by governor-appointed boards.
Opponents worry about accountability. They're getting help from the tobacco industry, which has pumped more than $3.7 million into fighting the measure.
Supporters say the money is needed because lawmakers who pledge not to raise taxes won't help their causes.
Comments