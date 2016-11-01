Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness month. Meet a young father who stayed on top of his symptoms and family history to beat prostate cancer, all while raising four young children after losing his wife to breast cancer.
Gastroenterologist Mark Molos is beginning to use the PillCam Colon2 to screen some patients for colon cancer. The small device is swallowed and and as it moves through the intestinal tract it sends pictures to a recorder which the doctor later reviews.
A heart attack is a traumatic and life-altering event, however, according to research released today, more people are surviving heart attacks now than they were just ten years ago, thanks to the advancement and accessibility of life-saving heart procedures.
Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez talks about the announcement made August 19, 2016 by Gov. Rick Scott that there are five known cases of locally transmitted Zika in a 1.5 square mile zone in Miami Beach.
Tracy Towle Humphrey's concern about an outbreak of Zika near her Upper Eastside Miami neighborhood, especially while being six-months pregnant, inspired her and her husband to outfit their home and yard with a multitude of zappers, sprays and a 24/7 propane fueled mosquito magnet machine.
Sleep is essential for good health, and to promote optimal health for children, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine has released new sleep guidelines. Mayo Clinic experts support the recommendations, because inadequate sleep is associated with health risks. Pediatrician Dr. Alva Roche Green talks about how much sleep kids really need.
Most people think that a bit of summer rain might help alleviate allergies by washing away pollen and mold, but sometimes violent thunderstorms can actually aggravate allergy or asthma symptoms. A doctor discusses a phenomenon known as thunderstorm-related asthma.