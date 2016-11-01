Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy

Take the time to get up from your chair once in awhile and move around. Moving will invigorate your body, release muscle tension and give you a boost of energy.
Cleveland Clinic

Health News

Why are more people surviving heart attacks?

A heart attack is a traumatic and life-altering event, however, according to research released today, more people are surviving heart attacks now than they were just ten years ago, thanks to the advancement and accessibility of life-saving heart procedures.

Health News

Zapping Zika fears during pregnancy

Tracy Towle Humphrey's concern about an outbreak of Zika near her Upper Eastside Miami neighborhood, especially while being six-months pregnant, inspired her and her husband to outfit their home and yard with a multitude of zappers, sprays and a 24/7 propane fueled mosquito magnet machine.

Health News

Are your kids getting enough sleep?

Sleep is essential for good health, and to promote optimal health for children, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine has released new sleep guidelines. Mayo Clinic experts support the recommendations, because inadequate sleep is associated with health risks. Pediatrician Dr. Alva Roche Green talks about how much sleep kids really need.

Health News

Thunderstorms can trigger asthma and allergies

Most people think that a bit of summer rain might help alleviate allergies by washing away pollen and mold, but sometimes violent thunderstorms can actually aggravate allergy or asthma symptoms. A doctor discusses a phenomenon known as thunderstorm-related asthma.

Editor's Choice Videos