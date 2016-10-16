Rising health care costs focus of 2-day state hearing

State officials, insurers and hospital executives are among those set to testify at a hearing on rising health care costs in Massachusetts.
The annual meeting held by the state's Health Policy Commission is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at Suffolk University Law School.
Speakers include Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey.
The commission says the hearing will examine the major factors driving health care expenditures, which totaled more than $57 billion in Massachusetts last year.
A recent report says total spending on both public and private health care rose by 4.1 percent in 2015 compared to the previous year. The increase was well above the overall rate of inflation and exceeded the 3.6 percent benchmark established under the state's health care cost containment law.
