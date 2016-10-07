Health News

October 7, 2016 5:43 AM

FAA probing small plane crash in Plymouth that left 1 hurt

The Associated Press
PLYMOUTH, Conn.

Fire officials say a man has been hospitalized with serious head and internal injuries after a small plane he was flying crashed into a wooded area in Plymouth near Waterbury Airport.

Terryville Fire Chief Mark Sekorski says the man was the sole occupant of the single-engine, experimental plane, which crashed around 5 p.m. Thursday.

The man, who hasn't been publicly identified, had to be removed from the aircraft and was airlifted to a hospital in Hartford. His condition wasn't immediately clear.

Greg Gubitosi, who works in the area, says the plane had been circling around a pond when he heard the engine cut out several times. He says the plane then crashed a few hundred yards away.

Firefighters say fuel leaked from the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Related content

Health News

Comments

Videos

Knitted Knockers are alternative prosthetic devices for breast cancer patients

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos