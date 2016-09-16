Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

Virtual colonoscopy is a minimally invasive alternative to conventional colonoscopy (endoscopy) that screens the colon and rectum for polyps and early cancer before symptoms occur. Karen Horton, M.D., professor and interim chair of Radiology at Johns Hopkins Medicine, discusses what is involved in the procedure, how to prepare and the benefits of virtual colonoscopy over conventional colonoscopy.
A heart attack is a traumatic and life-altering event, however, according to research released today, more people are surviving heart attacks now than they were just ten years ago, thanks to the advancement and accessibility of life-saving heart procedures.
Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez talks about the announcement made August 19, 2016 by Gov. Rick Scott that there are five known cases of locally transmitted Zika in a 1.5 square mile zone in Miami Beach.
Tracy Towle Humphrey's concern about an outbreak of Zika near her Upper Eastside Miami neighborhood, especially while being six-months pregnant, inspired her and her husband to outfit their home and yard with a multitude of zappers, sprays and a 24/7 propane fueled mosquito magnet machine.
Most people think that a bit of summer rain might help alleviate allergies by washing away pollen and mold, but sometimes violent thunderstorms can actually aggravate allergy or asthma symptoms. A doctor discusses a phenomenon known as thunderstorm-related asthma.
In August 2015, CDC and SAMSHA asked the public to create unique photos/images with 6 words on how to prevent suicide. The responses to the "1 Photo, 6 Words #VetoViolence: Suicide Prevention" request were overwhelming.
Some parts of the country are seeing dangerously high temperatures and as the mercury rises, so does the risk of heat-related illness. An emergency department doctor has tips on how to stay safe in the heat.
Meet a blind Ohio man who will appreciate seeing his grandchildren more than most Grandpa’s do this Father’s Day – thanks to a ‘bionic eye’ implant which allows him to see again. Aleksandra Rachitskaya, M.D. comments.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration finalized a new version of the nutrition label for packaged foods that reflects new scientific information. It is also designed to make it easier to make smarter choices. Here are some of the things that will be different when the new labels hit store shelves next summer.