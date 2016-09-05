Sales tax referenda up for debate at League of Women Voters

Both the proposed extension of the half-cent sales tax for the Manatee County School District and the new half-cent sales for the county will be up for debate at League of Women Voters of Manatee County event.
County voters will decide both propositions separately on Nov. 8 during the general election.
"What we hope is that when the voters fill out their ballots, they do it not with just a gut feeling about these issues, but with a real understanding of what they mean, and what will happen if they vote yes or no,” said Rosalie Shaffer, president of the League of Women Voters.
On Sept. 12, Ed Goff, manager of Our Manatee County website, will speak out against the proposals, arguing that the sales tax is not a good way to raise money.
Mac Carraway and John Horne, who helped establish the political action committee called Forward Manatee that supports both levies, will discuss why both taxes are needed to fund improvements.
Manatee School Superintendent Diana Greene and County Administrator Ed Hunzeker will also be available to answer audience questions.
The program is free and open to the public. The event will be held at the Bradenton Woman's Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W, from 12 to 1 pm. Doors will open at 11:30 am for lunch and social time ($5 donation for lunch).
Reservations are not required. For more information, call 941-729-9248. The LWVMC maintains a voter information center on its website at www.lwvmanatee.org
Meghin Delaney: 941-745-7081, @MeghinDelaney
