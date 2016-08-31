SCF nursing programs re-accredited for 8 years

State College of Florida Sarasota-Manatee’s nursing program recently received a continuing accreditation, good for the next eight years.
The Board of Commissioners of the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing granted the RN to BSN program continuing accreditation with the next evaluation visit scheduled for Spring 2024.
As part of the accreditation process, the College must meet six standards, according to officials:
· The program mission must be results driven.
· Faculty and staff must be qualified and credentialed.
· Student policies and support programs must foster learning and student achievement.
· Curriculum must support learning and an education that is consistent with safe health care practices.
· Resources both physical and fiscal must be sustainable
· Outcomes: Graduates are able to demonstrate student achievement and nursing competencies.
The ACEN Evaluation Review Panel read the team’s report in June, and upheld the findings of the site visit team. The final step was the formal approval by the ACEN Board of Commissioners.
For more information, contact Beverly Hindenlang, dean of nursing and health professions, at hindenb@scf.edu or 941-363-7267.
