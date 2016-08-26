News
Sports
Business
Real Estate
Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Archives
Buy Photos and Pages
Contact Us
E-edition
Newsletters
Subscribe
Subscriber Services
News
News
Crime
Local
Databases
Education
Lakewood Ranch Herald
Lottery
Nation & World
Politics
Special Projects
Submit a News Tip
Weather
Weird News
Blogs & Columnists
Breaking News Blog
I Am Woman Hear Me Write
Sports
All Sports
Rays
Spring Training
Bucs
High Schools
FSU
UF
USF
Outdoors
Tennis
Blogs & Columnists
David Wilson
Alan Dell
Jason Dill
Politics
Politics
Elections 2016
Business
All Business
Real Estate News
Retail
Small Business
Port Manatee
Living
All Living
Food & Drink
Health
Pets
Religion
Blogs & Columnists
Cooking With Local Chefs
Gulf Coast Cooking
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Arts & Culture
Fairs & Festivals
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Restaurants
Local Events
Movies
Music
TV
Blogs & Columnists
Marty Clear
Opinion
All Opinion
Editorials
Editorial Cartoons
Letters
Opinion Columns
Submit a Letter
Obituaries
Local Deals
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Rentals
Place An Ad
About Us
Education
August 26, 2016 1:51 PM
Manatee County school employee interactive salary database
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Click here
to load this Caspio
Cloud Database
Cloud Database
by Caspio
Current as of March 3, 2016
Related content
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Education
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
2:00
Top 10 most challenged books
Pause
0:45
School district serves summer meal No. 1 million
0:41
Custodial work, school lessons key to summer program
1:20
Evan Longoria reads, answers questions at Downtown Central Library
0:58
Middle, high school students collect plankton, water at New College program
1:16
26 girls celebrated at PACE awards banquet
2:34
Manatee children attend first-time marine explorers camp
1:42
Carlos Beruff speaks at East Manatee Republican Club luncheon
2:08
Florida's last one-room school closes in Duette
0:57
Bus send-off on the last day of school in Manatee County
1:29
Palmetto High School students graduate
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
16 days ago
Diana Greene expects exciting school year for Manatee County
1:00
16 days ago
Diana Greene expects exciting school year for Manatee County
2:00
a month ago
Top 10 most challenged books
0:45
2 months ago
School district serves summer meal No. 1 million
View more video
Education
Superintendent: Bus driver acted professionally when 27-year-old man boarded bus
SCF president name head of FCSAA executive committee
With students returning, local colleges prepare for Zika
Needy students in Manatee to get new shoes
Without sales tax, five-year capital plan for Manatee County School District looks bleak
Editor's Choice Videos
Comments