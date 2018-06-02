IMG Academy's 2018 graduation celebrates cultural diversity and community service

Multicultural dancers kick off diversity celebration at IMG graduation The 2018 graduation for IMG Academy focused on the school's cultural diversity. To demonstrate, the school invited dancers from various countries, including Carnival and belly dancers, to perform during the class processional. Ryan Callihan ×

SHARE COPY LINK The 2018 graduation for IMG Academy focused on the school's cultural diversity. To demonstrate, the school invited dancers from various countries, including Carnival and belly dancers, to perform during the class processional. Ryan Callihan