New elementary school could be named for a president. Or a manatee. See all the nominations

The school board asked and the community delivered on possible names for a new elementary school.
A total of 240 nominations were submitted, producing 50 potential names for the "North County Elementary School" at 8610 115th Ave. E. in Parrish, scheduled to open in August 2019.
Receiving the most nominations was Barbara Harvey Elementary with 92 nods. Variations Barbara A. Harvey and Barbara Andrews Harvey received 24 and one nominations, respectively.
Another popular pick was Parrish Elementary, with 63 nominations.
A handful of public figures who made the list of name nominations included Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Alexander Hamilton, Dick Vitale and Snooty.
A meeting on April 19 at Buffalo Creek Middle School kicked off the nomination process, which ended Thursday.
The nominations will be forwarded to members of the School Board of Manatee County for review. The board is scheduled to discuss the list of possible names at a board workshop meeting on June 12 at 3 p.m., when it is expected to narrow the list to three names.
A final name likely will be selected on June 26 at 5:45 p.m., during a scheduled board meeting.
Didn't get a chance to enter a nomination? There's still a chance to put in your two cents. Both meetings will be open to the public as well as public comment and will be held at the School Support Center.
Full list of nominations for the new elementary school in Parrish:
- Alexander Hamilton
- Barbara Harvey
- Barbara A. Harvey
- Barbara Andrews Harvey
- Barack Obama
- Bartz
- Blake Whisenant Sr.
- Blake Whisenant
- Bob Bartz
- Charles A. Woodson
- Charlie Kennedy
- Cooperstone
- Crawford
- Crawford Parrish
- Crawford P. Parrish
- Dick Vitale
- Dolphin
- Donald Trump
- Edgar H. Price
- Frankie Howze
- Frankie McKay Howze
- Fort Hamer
- Gates Creek
- Grecko
- Harvey
- Hee-Haw
- James R. Earnest
- Joe Eubanks
- Liberty
- Louis Parrish Styron
- Lynette Edwards
- Manatee River East
- Manatee Veterans
- Moccasin Wallow
- North River
- Parrish
- Parrish Pirates
- Robert Bartz
- Robinson
- Sandhill
- Snooty
- Sunny
- Timothy Kolbe
- Travis Seawright
- Tropicana
- Wells
- William "Bud" Gillette Jr.
- William B. Hooker
- Willow
- Whisenant
Comments