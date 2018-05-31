Interested in serving the Audit Committee for Manatee schools? A spot just opened

The Audit Committee, created after financial irregularities were found in the School District of Manatee County during 2012, is searching for another volunteer.
Members recommend the appointment of internal and external auditors, review the auditors' findings and communicate with the school board and the district's finance team. The committee meets six times a year, and the new member would start his or her three-year term on July 1, according to a news release.
Applicants must be Manatee County residents who are certified public accountants, whether they be active or retired. Applications will also be accepted from people who are not CPAs but have experience in the operation of school district finances.
Interested residents can apply by sending contact information and work experience to Michele Boyes, board agency clerk for the district, at P.O. Box 9069, Bradenton, FL 34206.
The deadline to apply is June 8. Anyone interested in learning more can email Susan Agruso, chair for the Audit Committee, at agrusos@manateeschools.net.
"Since the Audit Committee was formed, the School District of Manatee County has produced three-straight balanced budgets, has met its fund-balance requirement for three years in a row and has had its financial ratings upgraded twice in the last three years, according to Fitch Ratings, Inc., one of the nation's top credit reporting agencies," the district's websites states.
