Duval sets salary, start date for Manatee Superintendent Diana Greene

Manatee Superintendent Diana Greene will officially take over as Superintendent of Duval County Public Schools on July 1.
On Thursday morning, the Duval County School Board unanimously approved Greene's contract, which runs through June 30, 2022, and includes an annual salary of $275,000.
The same was paid to Nikolai Vitti before he left the superintendent position in Duval to lead schools in Detroit.
Greene's current annual salary is about $212,000, which includes a base salary of approximately $194,000, along with an automobile allowance, an expense account and a supplement for her doctorate degree.
Her new contract also includes up to $8,000 for the move from Manatee to Duval, and up to $6,000 for temporary living expenses.
Duval has about three times as many schools and students as Manatee.
Speaking via phone on Thursday, Greene told the board she was excited to work with Patricia Willis, who served as the interim superintendent. Willis is available to provide support through Aug. 3.
"I just want to say thank you very much for your support," Greene said. "This process has been ... very open and transparent."
Manatee's search for a new superintendent could model the process used in Duval, where a management firm worked to define the qualities of an effective superintendent, and another firm searched for candidates.
The district also took advantage of community focus groups.
At its last meeting, the School Board of Manatee County agreed to prioritize a short-term plan, including the search for an interim superintendent.
The search for a new superintendent, however, could be delayed. Board member Charlie Kennedy said the search should begin after November, when the new board is seated.
He is up for re-election in August, as is board Chairman Scott Hopes and board member John Colon.
Greene, a University of North Florida graduate, is returning to the place where her career began. Her first teaching job was at Mamie Agnes Jones Elementary School in Baldwin, and she plans to bring decades of experience back to the community.
Duval board member Becki Couch welcomed Greene during Thursday's meeting.
"As a (UNF) Osprey myself, it does make me excited that we will have a superintendent who is coming back to their roots," she said.
