Braden River graduates celebrate strength through tough times at commencement ceremony

As the class of 2018 said hello to the world just before the start of the new millennium, many concerned adults were ready to say goodbye.
A Y2K-inspired panic had taken over the world, but the worries were unsubstantiated. The graduating seniors of Braden River High school proved that worries of the future remain unfounded as they earned their diplomas Saturday afternoon.
"Class of 2018, we have been waiting for you. You are the class of the new millennium," said principal Sharon Scarborough. Many of you were born on the precipice of a new century, and while the world was concerned with the dreaded Y2K, your parents and families were destined to have children at the start of something great."
Before she welcomed her students to the stage at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, Scarborough commended her students for persevering through tragedies that struck during crucial times in their development.
As they learned to walk, the United States suffered its most devastating terrorist attack in 9/11, and as they found their way as young adults, school shootings such as the one in Parkland rattled their lives and their idea of what it meant to be safe. Scarborough praised the Pirates for standing tall throughout such adversity.
"When school shootings have occurred so close to home that fear and trepidation could take over your young lives, you stood up, you walked out, you held hands with strangers and made a new friend because none of us should ever feel alone," said Scarborough, referencing a March 14 walkout in memorial of the 17 victims of the Parkland shooting.
It wasn't easy making it through those rough times, said student speaker Kyra Marriner, but when they needed each other most, they stood together in solidarity.
"We endured some of the scariest times as students, scared to even come to school after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting," said Marriner. "We decided that there's no time better than the present to band together for change.
Now, those 451 graduating seniors are ready for whatever comes next. In honor of their strength, Scarborough announced the debut of the "Ode to Braden River," an original song written by Connor Landers and Elizabeth Oliver, two members of the school's Class of 2018. The song will be played at future events.
The graduating class earned over $3.5 million in scholarship money and the vast majority will be continuing their education in college. The new beginning could give some of them pause, however, but student speaker Sofia Mingote had advice for those suffering from a case of cold feet.
"Seniors, do not spend your time question, fearing or doubting yourself," Mingote said. "Use that time to work, live and explore. Go Pirates!"
