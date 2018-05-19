Braden River graduates celebrate strength through tough times at commencement ceremony

SHARE COPY LINK Braden River's River Rhapsody performed the 'Ode to Braden River' for the first time to a crow of about 3,000 people during the school's 2018 graduation ceremony. The song was written and composed by two students in the graduating class. Ryan Callihan

