Southeast High School's 2018 graduates reflect on a tough year and what it taught them

Southeast High School's graduating class of 2018 chose a motto to represent themselves. It reads, "Memories are what we leave behind; dreams are what we keep."
A packed graduation ceremony Saturday morning at Bradenton Area Convention Center was full of remembrances of the triumphs and trials of high school days as well as students and faculty offering up high hopes for the future.
The three recipients of the Gold Feather award, Southeast's highest honor for exceptional students, gave the commencement speeches.
Calen MacDonald spoke of the Southeast students' efforts to help clean up the community after Hurricane Irma. MacDonald also described the effects of the Parkland shooting on his group of classmates, and how it brought them together to demand change for a better and safer future.
Niky Roblero, the second Gold Feather speaker, described her challenges as an undocumented immigrant. Roblero said she was born in a barn in Guatemala and brought to America on her mother's back.
"I may be undocumented, but I am still a person," Roblero said. "We have to tear down the walls of hatred in this country."
Roblero said she was teased until second grade for difficulty speaking English. Her speech directly addressed Hispanics in the audience, challenging them to make an impact by becoming translators in their communities.
"The opportunities are endless. Not just for Hispanics but for everyone. Embrace your talent, something you're good at. Whether it's art photography, music writing or sports. We are, in fact, the new generation."
Roblero's speech was met with an almost minute-long standing ovation from the crowd.
Devon Stuart, the final Gold Feather winner, challenged everyone to go out into the world and be kinder to each other.
"Our emotional power is strong," Stuart said. "So we have to learn to use it for good."
Stuart then asked everyone in the crowd to turn to a neighbor and smile.
Retiring coach and social studies teacher John Harder was selected by the class of 2018 to give the faculty speech. It also happened to be his 70th birthday.
After enlisting the aid of the crowd in singing happy birthday to himself, Harder reviewed one of the most important lessons of his career, encapsulated by a Ralph Waldo Emerson quote that hangs on his refrigerator.
"The secret in education lies in respecting the student," Hader quoted.
Eventually, he said, the respect came back in his direction.
"You gave me as big an honor as a teacher can have," Harder said.
Dwight Gilmer, college and career adviser for Southeast, congratulated the class of 2018 for earning $5.2 million in scholarships.
Gilmer highlighted all of the achievements of the 2018 class by asking the students seated in front of him to rise when their group was called. The list of special groups and programs included the top four percent and 10 percent GPAs, dual-enrollment students, students receiving athletic or academic scholarships, and students joining the military or going to college or university. By the end of the roll call almost everyone was standing.
"This year's class is awesome," Gilmer said after the ceremony. "It's been really inspiring to work with some amazing kids."
Principal Rosa Faison took the stage next for the presentation of diplomas.
About 310 seniors in blue, white and orange gowns walked across the stage to receive diplomas and warm handshakes from teachers, faculty and school board members.
Southeast High's symphony band closed the ceremony with a march and the Seminole fight song as students exited the building to greet friends, family and the future.
Thoughts from graduates:
"Whatever you do just don't give up. It's best to take the chances you've got at an early age," said Gilberto Hernandez, who is enlisting in the Army.
"Stay focused and never give up if you fall down," said Jumarr Timmons, who plans to take a gap year to work before starting college.
"Believe in yourself and always keep pushing," said Israel Ortega, who will attend State College of Florida.
