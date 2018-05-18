These Lakewood Ranch graduates left their community in a better place than they found it

After four long years of hard work and perseverance, more than 500 Lakewood Ranch High School students finally saw their efforts pay off as they walked across the stage at their commencement ceremony Friday night.
The graduates earned their diplomas in front of a packed crowd at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. The families and friends of the graduating seniors provided screams of support and tears of joy as they watched their loved ones achieve what they've dreamed of for years.
Student speakers had much to say about the classmates they'd grown close with over the past few years. Principal Craig Little said their words of encouragement were well-deserved.
According to Little, the Lakewood Ranch Class of 2018 stacked up achievement where it matters and improved their community in the process. He said the students combined for 44,000 hours of community service, donated a collective 398 pints of blood (enough to save more than 1,000 lives) and earned more than $3.5 million in scholarship money.
Those are just some of the reasons that Alyssa Morford told a crowd of more than 3,000 that just being around her classmates and their positive attitudes during her time at Lakewood Ranch made her a better person.
"My family and teachers have given me many lessons throughout my life, but it's the student body that has given me something greater — and that's hope," Morford said. "These past few years, I have been surrounded by students that are always pushing each other to do better in school, get involved and, as a whole, do more."
That's not to say the faculty and staff didn't have a role in shaping these young minds into something great, as well. Little made sure to thank the support system that keeps the wheels of Lakewood Ranch High turning.
"As all school administrators know, schools are only as good as their teachers and staff members, and we are fortunate to have the very best," Little said.
While some graduates might be apprehensive about the various challenges that might lie in their futures, Morford assured them that throughout their time together, she learned that each of them has the power to make a positive impact.
"Every single one of you is capable of making a difference in this world and the past four years have given me hope that you will," she said.
Comments