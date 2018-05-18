Diana Greene chosen for Duval schools superintendent job

Diana Greene, superintendent of the School District of Manatee County, was unanimously chosen to lead Duval County Public Schools.
One by one Friday afternoon, Duval board members shared their top pick for the leadership position, with Ashley Smith Juarez indicating that she most supported Wayne County, N.C.'s Michael Dunsmore. The rest backed Greene.
In the end, all board members voted for Manatee's superintendent, who has been leading the district since May 2015.
"It's a mixed bag of emotions, bittersweet," she told the Bradenton Herald by phone shortly after the decision. "I'm appreciative of everything this community has done for me. I'm just at peace knowing that it's ready to move forward."
Duval County has about 200 schools with 128,000 students, making it the sixth largest district in Florida with nearly three times as many compared to Manatee County. The school district began its search after Nikolai Vitti left the $275,000-a-year position for a superintendent job in Detroit in May 2017. Patricia Willis then became interim superintendent.
"(Greene was) the clear frontrunner for me, who I think can lead us into the next phase," said board member Becki Couch.
Other school board members, including Chair Paula Wright, said she was "bold" and "courageous," speaking highly of Greene's ability to convince Manatee voters pass the tax referendum for higher teacher pay and her knowledge of important legislative issues, such as school safety.
Duval schools said they would offer a final contract to the finalist by June 1, to which Greene said it would be no question she would accept, and she would start July 1 unless another date is negotiated. School board members also suggested having a retreat scheduled at a date to be determined.
Manatee school board chair Scott Hopes said he would amend Tuesday's agenda to include an item for discussion of next steps. He spoke with Duval schools chair Paula Wright about what they learned through the process.
"I'm really proud of Dr. Greene and happy for her," Hopes said. "She was the best candidate."
Greene had been thought to be the favorite for the position by some of her board members, and returns to the place where she graduated from college and had her first teaching job.
In a press release, Manatee schools spokesman Mike Barber said the district increased its reserve fund by $8.2 million in the last three years, and increased its accountability grade from a C to a B in 2015 and 2017.
She was up against Houston Independent School District superintendent Erick Pruitt and Michael Dunsmore, superintendent for North Carolina's Wayne County Public Schools.
Greene noted that the decision came on a sad day, where 10 students and adults were killed at Santa Fe High School near Houston.
"It helps me to continue to reflect why I do what I do," she said. "We just need to keep working harder, no matter whether (students) are Manatee or Duval, they can go to school in a safe environment and get a high quality education" so parents don't have to worry.
