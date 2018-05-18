Bayshore High seniors celebrate with flowers, smiles and diplomas

Yellow roses, it's a Bayshore Bruins tradition.
Every commencement ceremony, graduating seniors wearing blue and white robes wave the colorful flower as their fellow classmates cross the stage for their diplomas.
It's a tradition that's been around "as long as we can remember," nearly everyone said.
This year's commencement ceremony, held on Thursday night at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, was filled with screaming parents, proud teachers and 272 beaming seniors. The graduating class earned nearly $2 million in scholarships for athletics and academics, Principal Wendell Butler Jr. said.
But for teacher Jodi Perry, this graduation meant a little more.
The Bayshore High alum, after more than 30 years of teaching, will retire when the school year ends. She spoke a lot about all that students do for teachers, but also left graduates with some advice.
"Be courageous ... be a doer. And most importantly, always be you, because there is no one else quite like you. Work hard, and you can achieve your dreams."
For graduating senior Makayla Murrell, the night didn't just end with her being a high school graduate, but a college one as well.
The 18-year-old graduated Thursday night in the top 4 percent of her class with a high school diploma and with an associate's degree from State College of Florida.
"The hardest part was doing everything correctly, and not just the classwork but doing the classes in the correct order, getting the right number of credits and electives and general classes," Makayla said.
She credits much of her success to her guidance counselor who she said brought the dual enrollment to her attention, helping her begin the program in her sophomore year.
Makayla says she now plans to attend the University of South Florida's Tampa campus to major in behavioral health and minor in children's mental health.
"I would tell anyone considering dual enrollment to definitely do it, nothing should hold you back, even if the courses feel hard ... because it's so worth it."
