Student arrested at Lee Middle School for kicking teacher, cops say. It's Teacher Appreciation Week

A student was arrested at Electa Arcotte Lee Magnet Middle School after kicking a teacher, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
The student was seen on video kicking the teacher while walking in a school hallway, Dave Bristow, spokesman for the sheriff's office said Friday.
No serious injuries were reported, Bristow said, and an ambulance was not called for the teacher.
The student was arrested on a charge of battery, according to Bristow.
School District of Manatee County spokesman Mike Barber said he could not comment due to student privacy.
This week was Teacher Appreciation Week, celebrated across the country.
Comments