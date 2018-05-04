SCF took a chance when they accepted this Russian acrobat. But they gave her the 'best experience possible,' she says

SHARE COPY LINK A Russian acrobat and an SCF graduate, Victoria Kolbakh addresses the audience at the college’s spring commencement ceremony. She thanked her family for pushing her and her professors for supporting her during the journey. Ryan Callihan

A Russian acrobat and an SCF graduate, Victoria Kolbakh addresses the audience at the college’s spring commencement ceremony. She thanked her family for pushing her and her professors for supporting her during the journey. Ryan Callihan