Superintendent Diana Greene among six semi-finalists to lead Duval County schools

Diana Greene, superintendent for the School District of Manatee County, was named as a semi-finalist in Duval County's search for a new superintendent.
Greene is among six people chosen from a list of 26 applicants, and she is one of two semi-finalists based in Florida, according to Monday's announcement from Duval County Public Schools.
In her application, Greene said she studied elementary education at the University of North Florida, and that her first teaching job was at an elementary school in Baldwin — two experiences that connected her to Duval County.
But before she expounded on her past, Greene started her application with a reflection on the present.
"First of all, I love the School District of Manatee County and our community," she wrote. "The community and the school district have been extremely good to my family and me."
Greene also listed the Five C's (calmness, consistency, civility, confidence and community) as a foundation for her success in the district. She cited a higher district grade, an improved district fund balance and an increased district graduation rate as examples of her accomplishments since starting as superintendent in 2015.
Her application includes references from six people, including Charlie Kennedy, a Manatee School Board member; Bronwyn Beightol, Manatee area president for United Way Suncoast; and U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key.
"On one hand, there is no doubt that Dr. Diana Greene is a perfect fit to be your new Superintendent of Duval County Public Schools," Kennedy wrote. "She is ready, capable and proven as a visionary leader and passionate advocate for educating all students. On the other hand, those of us who know her best will deeply regret losing her."
Many of the reference letters commended Greene for leading the passage of a half-cent sales tax and a one-mill increase on property taxes within an 18-month time span.
Greene has said that her service to Manatee County is not over. She will continue her role as superintendent until the search in Duval is over, or until her contract ends in 2021, assuming she does not receive the position.
The semi-finalists will visit Duval for interviews next month, according to the county's website.
Greene is competing with five other candidates:
- Harrison Peters, chief of schools in Hillsborough County.
- Michael Dunsmore, superintendent of Wayne County Public Schools, in North Carolina.
- Frederick Heid, superintendent of Community Unit School District 300, in Illinois.
- Sito Narcisse, chief of schools for Metro Nashville Public Schools, in Tennessee.
- Erick Pruitt, area superintendent of Houston Independent School District, in Texas.
Comments