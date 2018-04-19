Scott appoints new member to SCF Board of Trustees

Gov. Rick Scott announced the appointment of Jaymie Carter to the State College of Florida Board of Trustees, according to a news release by the governor's office.
Carter, 57, of Bradenton, is a realtor with Michael Saunders & Company and previously served as the manager of the Women’s Resource Center of Manatee. She was also the community awareness and resource cultivation expert with the Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County.
Carter will fill a vacant seat for a term beginning April 19 and ending May 31.
The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.
