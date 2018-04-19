Former school administrator Joe Stokes launches bid for Manatee school board

Joe Stokes is hoping to leave retirement and continue his 45-year career in public education by securing a seat on the School Board of Manatee County.
He is running against board Chairman Scott Hopes for the District 4 seat.
Stokes said in a news release he is concerned with fiscal issues, school management, school safety and the lack of sufficient number of teachers, bus drivers and custodians in the district, according to Thursday's news release.
"Civility, common sense reasoning, and the ability to tackle problems in a cohesive and constructive manner with other board members — all of this matters to me," he said in a prepared statement.
After earning a master's degree in elementary education at Ball State University in 1975, Stokes became a classroom teacher in Indiana for 17 years. He went on to serve as the principal of three elementary schools in Muncie, Ind., according to the release.
In 2004, he moved to Bradenton, where he worked as principal of Martha B. King Middle School. He became the district's director of elementary education in 2009, the release states, and he left the position for a job at Samoset Elementary School five years later.
His competition is Hopes, the current board chairman and the chairman and chief executive officer of CliniLinc, which specializes in "improving the flow of critical communications between physicians, clinicians and patients," its website states.
Hopes also served as a teacher and a department chair in Hillsborough County for two years. Gov. Rick Scott appointed Hopes to fill a vacant seat after Karen Carpenter resigned in May 2017.
He and Stokes were the only District 4 school board candidates listed as of Thursday afternoon. The primary election will take place on Aug. 28.
School board members must live with the boundaries of the district they represent but all voters in the county can cast ballots in each race.
"It would be easier for me to stay on the sidelines and enjoy my grandchildren, my church, the beautiful beaches, and travel," Stokes said in the release. "However, I do have concerns about the Manatee County School District, the impact of the Board, and its role in the process of educating our children."
