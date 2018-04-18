A Manatee high school is raising money for Parkland victims. Here's how you can help

Students and teachers at Braden River High School will face off in a lip sync battle Thursday evening — an effort to raise money for families affected by the Parkland shooting.
The Braden River Student Government Association is hosting the public event, which includes a silent auction, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the school auditorium, 6545 State Road 70 E., in Bradenton. Admission is $3 for students and $5 for adults.
Sami Drouin, an SGA officer, said a financial burden is the last thing families need after their loved ones were killed or injured in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.
"We want to have fun with it and show support to our fellow students in the state, and really throughout the country," she said. "We want to show how, even though we are in high school, we can make a difference by doing small things like this."
Among other items, Thursday's silent auction will include:
- Seasons 52 happy hour reception for for up to 10 guests, along with a $25 gift card, bottle of Altano wine and a Seasons 52 wine glass
- One-year membership to BJ's Wholesale
- Two University of South Florida hats and shirts, along with a coffee mug and a thermos
- A beach day set from Concrete Painting and Restoration, which includes a towel, drink holder, beach chair, cooler and Frisbee, along with sunscreen and an insulated cup
- Two hats and a round of golf for four at The Founders Club
- Lunch and a round of golf for four at The Resort at Longboat Key Club
- A Dr. Arsenault skin box that includes a $100 spa certificate and assorted skin care products, along with a hat, cup and koozie
- One month membership to Total Baseball Academy
- Assorted salon items and a base color and women's haircut at Tricho Salon
- One hour lesson with Kiss the Sky Kiteboarding
- Fifteen free entree cards for Poblanos Mexican Grill and Bar, along with two wine glasses and a decorative bottle
- A meal for two at Cracker Barrel
- One year membership for two with the Sarasota Film Society, plus a $25 Bonefish Grill gift card, three popcorn buckets and candy
- Mantra hair care products from Courtyard
- Tomboy Tools set
- A $25 gift certificate to O'Brien Family Farms
- Cookie cake
- A $50 gift card to Apollonia Grill, along with a decorative bottle and two wine glasses
- Gold membership for Rench's Cooling and Heating
- Gift certificate for a dozen homemade cupcakes from Cakes by the Cup
- Culver's custard for the rest of the year
- Fast food basket containing a $30 Subway card, $15 Starbucks card, $10 Chick-fil-A card and $25 Poppo's Taqueria card
- A Tervis Tumbler, jam, sweet tea and assorted chocolate snacks
- An American Torch Tip basket filled with shirts, office accessories and a Tervis Tumbler
- A Bonefish Grill gift card and wine glass
.
Comments