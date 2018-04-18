Manatee Charter School faced closure. After overhaul, it's looking to the future

The staff at Manatee Charter School is breathing a sigh of relief after the campus was nearly shut down for a host of violations last year, but the principal said there is still work to be done.
Manatee Charter, 4550 30th St. E, addressed issues raised by the Manatee County School District in February 2017, including a chaotic school environment, worsening test grades and poor record keeping. The school received a one-year renewal after it agreed to an improvement plan, and it hopes a two-year renewal is on the horizon.
"We have every indication that we are going to be renewed, but we're not going to probably get official notification ... until the end of the year," said Colleen Reynolds, a school spokeswoman.
The school went from 700 students to about 420 during an overhaul, when the school replaced its principal, vice principal and the majority of its teachers.
"I think our grade actually hurt us as well, which we are working hard to rectify," said Bonnie Brett, who became the school's new principal in June 2017.
Last year, for the third year in a row, the Florida Department of Education gave Manatee Charter a D grade. It was the second lowest grade among 11 district charter schools, with Manatee School of Arts and Sciences earning a slightly lower score.
Four charter schools received a C grade last year, and two received a B grade. Three schools — State College Florida Collegiate School, Palmetto Charter School and Team Success— earned an A.
Brett reviewed the district's improvement plan before she joined Manatee Charter as its principal. The plan consisted of six categories: Discipline; education plan, meeting state regulations for ESE and ESOL students; inputting student data on time; complying with Title 1 requirements for low-income students; and performing state-required evaluations for teachers.
Both students and staff needed more support and positive reinforcement, Brett said, and now the focus is on improving the curriculum.
"If we do not at least get a C, there will be a higher D, that's for sure," Brett said. "We have actually ... come into plans on how we're improving scores next year. We had to get the chaos down this year."
Her vision is now shared by Mindi Scott, who is not only a third grade teacher at the school, but also the mother of two students. She said working at Manatee Charter School a year ago was like "walking on eggshells."
"It was tenser last year," she said. "This year, the atmosphere is so happy; it's so inviting."
Scott is no longer afraid to ask for help. When an administrator walked into her classroom last year, criticism was likely to follow, she said. Teachers and students now look forward to constructive feedback and encouragement.
"I always feel very comforted," Scott said. "I feel like I have every opportunity to grow, and there's no stupid questions."
She said new programs helped bring organization to the school. The Leader in Me is a program based on "The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People," a self-help book that sold more than 25 million copies after it was published in 1989.
While celebrating her ninth birthday on Tuesday, third-grader Tatiana Spears shared her favorite habit: "Sharpen the Saw."
"It means to eat healthy and do the things that you need to do every day," Spears said.
Her classmate, 9-year-old Jacob Moran, said his favorite habit is called "Synergize."
"It's to work together," he said.
The program is accompanied by another initiative called Parent University Night, a monthly event that offers resources, meals and guest speakers to families.
Brett said she wants parents to understand the school's values, and to help students continue their growth at home.
"The one thing that I emphasize is every decision that we make has to be for the children," the principal said. "And if we do that, there's no reason we can't be successful."
