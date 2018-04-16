'Do my nipples offend you?' Braden River students support classmate with 'bracott'

SHARE COPY LINK A group of Braden River students discuss their reaction to what happened to classmate Lizzy Martinez when she didn't wear a bra to school, and how they will support the Bracott movement by using social media and speaking out. Tiffany Tompkins

A group of Braden River students discuss their reaction to what happened to classmate Lizzy Martinez when she didn't wear a bra to school, and how they will support the Bracott movement by using social media and speaking out. Tiffany Tompkins