It's the story people in Manatee County and beyond continue to talk about.

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

And Monday night, comedian Sarah Silverman chimed in on Twitter with her thoughts, defending Braden River student Lizzy Martinez, who was told to cover her nipples.

My mother had large breasts and refused to wear a bra. I’m so saddened by adults shaming young women bc of their human bodies. Society making women’s bodies taboo is how bad shit happens (usually alongside the demise of democracy, hmm) https://t.co/dq0QJg8ZN9 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) April 10, 2018