School district special election still too close to call, will go down to the wire

Manatee County voters had their say Tuesday on the school district’s $300,000 special election to establish a one-mill increase on property taxes to raise an estimated $33 million a year for the next four years. A mill is $1 for every $1,000 of appraised property value. The measure also asked voters to extend the school day by 30 minutes.
The tax increase was sold to voters as a means to pay more competitive teacher and bus driver salaries to keep them in Manatee County but the election isn’t over.
As of 7:30 p.m. the ballot measure was ahead with 51.3 percent to 48.7 percent against. Total votes for were 26,994 with 25,594 voting against with 68 percent of the precincts reporting.
There were 235,388 eligible voters for the special election. The number of votes cast were 56,443 or a 23.98 percent turnout, but the total numbers included a Longboat Key election. More than 33,200 of those votes were cast prior to election day, either by mail-in or early voting.
Manatee County hasn’t had a special election since 2015 when Manatee County attempted a half-cent sale tax to fund indigent care, which voters rejected. Turnout for that special election was about 18 percent, according to Manatee County Assistant Supervisor of Elections Scott Farrington.
“That’s the thing about special elections,” Farrington said. “No one special election is ever typical and voter turnout really depends on the subject matter.”
By the time polls closed at 7 p.m., Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Michael Bennett said, “It’s still a pretty low turnout.”
When Michael A. Gilyardi walked out of the West Bradenton Baptist polling place Tuesday afternoon, he firmly said he voted no on the measure.
Gilyardi, who has lived in Bradenton for seven years, said that besides serving in the Marine Corp during Vietnam, he also had a one-year stint as a school board member in his previous town of Kingston, NY, nearly 12 years ago.
And he wasn’t shy about how he felt about the referendum.
“The district must have highly visible accountability. That’s the root of the matter,” Gilyardi said. “I need to see that they are being responsible before I pay them more.”
At the American Legion Post on 75th Street West, a voter who would only identify himself as Randy would have agreed. A father of a middle school-aged daughter, he said, “My daughter gets an allowance that she earns through chores. She’s taught that’s how much she gets and if she wants something, this is how much she needs to save and this is how long it’s going to take her. She doesn’t come asking for something she didn’t earn and this is the same thing. The district gets plenty of money. They need to learn how to spend it.”
But for 17-year Ballard Elementary P.E. teacher Kate Fetzek, the measure is an opportunity to fix problems she said she sees every day.
“We are short on substitutes, we are short on teachers. I’ve known many who have left here for Sarasota,” Fetzek said. “I am happy that we have the opportunity to fix those problems and I hope it passes.”
At Renaissance on 9th, Zoe M. Bowie said that’s why she voted yes.
“I believe strongly in our school system and what it offers to the students,” Bowie said.
When asked about the other side’s argument, Bowie acknowledged, “I don’t know what their budget is and I don’t know how they allocate their funds. I do know what their needs are and I do know this is an opportunity to help them.”
The Sarasota County School District also held a special election on the same measure Tuesday, with theirs asking voters to continue to support the millage, as this school year marks the 16th the county has had the tax in place.
For Manatee County’s referendum, there has been strong support and equally strong opposition.
Those who oppose the millage say that the school district has routinely mishandled funds and that the raise for teachers and drivers is too temporary to attract and retain employees, and also doesn’t have to come from taxpayers.
Supporters, on the other hand, say that the district’s funds are in good shape compared to years past and that teachers are leaving for nearby counties that have the millage increase already in place, like Sarasota, and cannot compete without it.
