New SCF library has books on the shelves and technology turned on for students, community to use

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:32 What happens during a school lockdown? Pause 1:42 Manatee County counselor named the best in Florida 1:42 Robots helping homebound Manatee County students 0:59 Scenes from the first day of school at Tara and Lakewood Ranch 1:11 School officials wave the buses goodbye on the first day of school 1:41 They fought for our country. The next challenge? Culinary training 2:04 Enough with summer learning loss. United Way wants to see summer learning gains 1:22 The ABCs of charter schools 0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes 1:01 Testing in Manatee schools questioned, defended Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Students and staff at State College of Florida celebrate the opening of a new Library and Learning Center Monday by ceremoniously passing books from the old library to the new building. Sara Nealeigh Bradenton Herald

Students and staff at State College of Florida celebrate the opening of a new Library and Learning Center Monday by ceremoniously passing books from the old library to the new building. Sara Nealeigh Bradenton Herald