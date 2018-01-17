Proposal would consolidate USF, end separate accreditation for local campus

In a meeting Wednesday morning, members of the Florida House of Representatives Post-Secondary Education Subcommittee are slated to discuss a proposed amendment to a bill that would consolidate the accreditation of University of South Florida branch campuses in Sarasota-Manatee and St. Petersburg with the main Tampa campus.
USF’s Board of Trustees would have until Jan. 15, 2019, to adopt and submit a plan to phase out separate accreditation for the Sarasota-Manatee and St. Petersburg campuses. The accreditation for the branch campuses would have to be terminated by June 30, 2020, according to the proposed revision.
USFSM currently operates separately from the main campus.
“The values of the USF System include unity, loyalty and the recognition that we are stronger when we work together. We intend to use those principles to help guide us through this process,” USF spokeswoman Lara Wade told the Tampa Bay Times in a statement.
Never miss a local story.
She added that the school’s top priority would be to minimize the impact on students, faculty and staff should the bill be passed into law.
The proposal would also require all of the USF campuses to report consolidated data.
“It’s an opportunity for St. Petersburg and Sarasota-Manatee to have a preeminent university in their community,” Rep. Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, told the Tampa Bay Times. “I think, naturally, it will have them rising together as opposed to being separate limbs.”
The proposed change was buried in the final pages of the House’s version of a higher education bill. A similar version of the higher education bill was passed unanimously by the Senate last week.
Senator Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, sponsors the Senate’s version and told the Tampa Bay Times the House’s proposal is something they will look at “very seriously.”
“It’s definitely on the table. I think, ultimately, it’s a positive impact. It will create efficiencies within the USF system,” Galvano said.
The House’s proposed version of the bill will be discussed in the Post-Secondary Education Subcommittee meeting Wednesday morning.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments