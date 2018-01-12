Education

Florida college students may get a big break on tuition costs

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

January 12, 2018 02:25 PM

If passed, a proposal in Tallahassee may help Florida college students get a big break on their tuition.

The bill, which was already passed by the Florida Senate, would require the state to cover between 75 and 100 percent of tuition costs for top performing high school students who attend a state college or university, according to a report by WTXL Tallahassee.

Florida used to pay 75 to 100 percent of tuition for students eligible for the state’s Bright Futures Scholarship. But the program was scaled back years ago during the recession.

But beware students – a similar bill was vetoed last year by Gov. Rick Scott.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

