School board to discuss Irma makeup days next week

The School Board of Manatee County will discuss Hurricane Irma makeup days next week.
According to school district communications specialist Melissa Parker, board members will take time during the meeting at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom, located at 215 Manatee Ave. W., to discuss whether and/or how Manatee students will need to make up four days of school. A decision may or may not be made during the meeting, Parker said.
After 25 Manatee County schools served as shelters during Hurricane Irma, district officials decided to cancel school for the remainder of the week of Sept. 11 for an extensive cleanup operation. Prior to the storm, officials had canceled classes on Friday, Sept. 8 and Monday, Sept. 11.
The district’s calendar currently list three days, Nov. 20-22, as hurricane makeup days. Using those days would shorten the Thanksgiving break for students, teachers and staff.
Sarasota County Superintendent Todd Bowden announced Wednesday that the county’s public schools would not need to make up the days due to the added half hour each day of school.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
