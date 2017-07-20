Learning how to read, not just how to pass a test

More Videos 1:17 'Everybody's history is important' says Confederate group Pause 0:31 Dark clouds didn't chase away Bayfest crowds 1:24 Third fatal shooting in 10 days prompting concern in Florida neighborhood 2:39 New York's Close to Home program: a less harsh approach to reforming delinquents 1:26 Village of the Arts honors Snooty 0:36 Debris dumping is hurting nearby businesses 1:14 Southeast-Wauchula Hardee football highlights; tempers flare after game 1:12 Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker 1:39 Rep. Frederica Wilson on the situation with President Trump over call to soldier's family 8:13 FBI human trafficking crackdown nets 120 arrests Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'I believed in myself, so I'm going to fourth grade' Students who did not meet the state's requirements for being promoted to fourth grade have spent weeks at Summer Reading Camps working on their reading skills in hopes of getting to move up. Students who did not meet the state's requirements for being promoted to fourth grade have spent weeks at Summer Reading Camps working on their reading skills in hopes of getting to move up. Ryan McKinnon Bradenton Herald

