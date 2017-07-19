State College of Florida earns ‘Silver’ rating, gets cash

State College of Florida President Carol Probstfeld received a tour of the school’s new library earlier this summer. SCF received a “silver” designation from the Board of Education this week and will receive back $625,000 they contributed to college system’s performance funding model, plus $625,000 in new, non-recurring funds. The money can go toward one-time expenses, such as capital improvement costs. Ryan McKinnon rmckinnon@bradenton.com