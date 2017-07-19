State College of Florida President Carol Probstfeld received a tour of the school’s new library earlier this summer. SCF received a “silver” designation from the Board of Education this week and will receive back $625,000 they contributed to college system’s performance funding model, plus $625,000 in new, non-recurring funds. The money can go toward one-time expenses, such as capital improvement costs.
State College of Florida President Carol Probstfeld received a tour of the school’s new library earlier this summer. SCF received a “silver” designation from the Board of Education this week and will receive back $625,000 they contributed to college system’s performance funding model, plus $625,000 in new, non-recurring funds. The money can go toward one-time expenses, such as capital improvement costs. Ryan McKinnon rmckinnon@bradenton.com
State College of Florida President Carol Probstfeld received a tour of the school’s new library earlier this summer. SCF received a “silver” designation from the Board of Education this week and will receive back $625,000 they contributed to college system’s performance funding model, plus $625,000 in new, non-recurring funds. The money can go toward one-time expenses, such as capital improvement costs. Ryan McKinnon rmckinnon@bradenton.com

Education

July 19, 2017 2:47 PM

State College of Florida earns ‘Silver’ rating, gets cash

By Ryan McKinnon

rmckinnon@bradenton.com

Bradenton

The State College of Florida earned a “Silver” rating in the Florida College System’s Performance Funding Model for the 2016-17 school year and will receive $625,000 in new, non-recurring funding from the state.

Brian Thomas, special assistant to SCF President Carol Probstfeld, said the school was pleased with its silver designation, but that the rating was only a small snapshot of what SCF does.

“Our focus, first, will always be on our students and the community,” Thomas said. “If a good performance funding results from that, then that's great, but if we are going to make changes we are going to do that because that’s what is best for our community.”

The silver rating is based on the school’s metrics in four categories: retention rate, completion rate, job placement/continuing education rate and entry level wages. Thomas said SCF was at or above the system average for all four categories, and SCF improved in each category except retention, which remained flat.

The money can be used for non-recurring cost, like campus projects or technology upgrades, but it can not go to year-to-year expenses, like employee salaries.

SCF contributed $625,000 into the state’s performance funding program, along with contributions of varying sizes from the 28 other schools in the State College System. Contributions totaled $30 million, and the state matched those funds.

Six schools received a bronze rating and will receive back just their initial contribution; the 15 silver schools receive their initial contribution and the equal amount in new funding, and this year’s seven gold schools receive their initial investment, an equal amount in new funding, and the bronze schools’ share of new funding.

SCF earned a silver last year as well and used the funding to upgrade the school’s Wifi network.

Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

They fought for our country. The next challenge? Culinary training

They fought for our country. The next challenge? Culinary training 1:41

They fought for our country. The next challenge? Culinary training
Enough with summer learning loss. United Way wants to see summer learning gains 2:04

Enough with summer learning loss. United Way wants to see summer learning gains
The ABCs of charter schools 1:22

The ABCs of charter schools

View More Video