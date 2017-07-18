The TCC store in Bradenton will be distributing 220 free backpacks this Sunday. In this file photo, Bernice Gutierrez, holds on to giveaways from the Kiwanis Club’s 2014 Christmas in August event at McKecknie Field in Bradenton.
Education

July 18, 2017 10:39 AM

Retailer to hand out 220 free backpacks

By Ryan McKinnon

rmckinnon@bradenton.com

Manatee

Families can get a head start on their back-to-school shopping Sunday, and save a few bucks.

The TCC store, a Verizon retailer, will be giving away 220 backpacks on Sunday filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and more.

The local giveaway is part of Round Room LLC’s annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, which has distributed more than 505,000 backpacks since the program’s inception in 2013.

“This is our fifth TCC School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, and we are ecstatic to bring Wireless Zone on board to assist in supporting the education of young children in our communities,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC and Wireless Zone. “We are proud to help our local families prepare for the upcoming school year by taking some of the financial burden off their shoulders.”

The TCC Store is located at 7339 52nd Place E., and the backpacks will be given away on a first come, first served basis.

Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon

