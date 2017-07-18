Record-setting freshman class arrives this fall at USF Sarasota-Manatee

Officials at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee say this year’s freshman class will be the school’s largest ever.
This fall, 114 students will comprise USFSM’s Class of 2021. That is the most since the school began offering four-year degrees in 2014.
That first class had 91 students.
“This says that the community is beginning to recognize the quality of education available at this research-active university that is a part of the USF System,” Interim Regional Chancellor Terry Osborn said during a ceremony this week recognizing the admissions team.
The enrollment this fall is 31 percent higher than last year, when 87 students enrolled.
A press release from the university touted its tuition — roughly $5,580 per year – and its student-to-faculty ratio of 13:1, as the drivers behind the increase in applicants. The school has also recently instituted a College of Science and Mathematics and built new volleyball courts, basketball courts and a fitness center.
The enrollment increase comes as good news at the tail end of a year when former regional chancellor Sandra Stone resigned, fund raising efforts stalled and the school’s funding took a hit during the legislative session.
