‘Walking School Bus’ gets Daughtrey props from the state

Groups of children and adults walking to school at Daughtrey Elementary School earned the school accolades this week.
The Florida Department of Education and the Florida Parent Teacher Association awarded Daughtery a Family and Community Involvement Award during the PTA’s annual leadership conference in Palm Harbor.
The school was recognized for its “Walking School Bus.” A walking school bus consists of a group of children walking to school on a daily basis with one or more adult volunteers, according to walkingschoolbus.com.
“It’s like a carpool — without the car — with the added benefits of exercise and visits with friends and neighbors,” the website states.
District offices were closed on Friday and Daughtrey administrators were not available for comment.
“It is an honor to recognize these schools with the Family and Community Involvement Award,” Commissioner of Education Pam Stewart said. “As a former teacher and principal, I have seen firsthand the importance of positive family impact and community involvement, and the effect it can have on the lives of our students. I applaud these schools for going above and beyond by proactively developing meaningful engagement with family and community members.”
