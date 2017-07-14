In this file photo, aide Carla Range walks Manatee Elementary students down the sidewalk to cross S.R. 64 after school let out for the day.
In this file photo, aide Carla Range walks Manatee Elementary students down the sidewalk to cross S.R. 64 after school let out for the day. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com
In this file photo, aide Carla Range walks Manatee Elementary students down the sidewalk to cross S.R. 64 after school let out for the day. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Education

July 14, 2017 4:51 PM

‘Walking School Bus’ gets Daughtrey props from the state

By Ryan McKinnon

rmckinnon@bradenton.com

Bradenton

Groups of children and adults walking to school at Daughtrey Elementary School earned the school accolades this week.

The Florida Department of Education and the Florida Parent Teacher Association awarded Daughtery a Family and Community Involvement Award during the PTA’s annual leadership conference in Palm Harbor.

The school was recognized for its “Walking School Bus.” A walking school bus consists of a group of children walking to school on a daily basis with one or more adult volunteers, according to walkingschoolbus.com.

“It’s like a carpool — without the car — with the added benefits of exercise and visits with friends and neighbors,” the website states.

District offices were closed on Friday and Daughtrey administrators were not available for comment.

“It is an honor to recognize these schools with the Family and Community Involvement Award,” Commissioner of Education Pam Stewart said. “As a former teacher and principal, I have seen firsthand the importance of positive family impact and community involvement, and the effect it can have on the lives of our students. I applaud these schools for going above and beyond by proactively developing meaningful engagement with family and community members.”

Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

They fought for our country. The next challenge? Culinary training

They fought for our country. The next challenge? Culinary training 1:41

They fought for our country. The next challenge? Culinary training
Enough with summer learning loss. United Way wants to see summer learning gains 2:04

Enough with summer learning loss. United Way wants to see summer learning gains
The ABCs of charter schools 1:22

The ABCs of charter schools

View More Video