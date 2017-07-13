Roseanne Fairchild was hired by the State College of Florida to be the school’s new dean of nursing and health professions.
SCF hires new dean of nursing

The State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota announced Roseanne Fairchild as SCF’s new dean of nursing and health profession on Thursday.

Fairchild, who was previously the director of the doctor of nursing practice at Indiana State University, said she was looking forward to finding innovative ways to increase access to health care for SCF’s surrounding community through the school’s programs. While in Indiana, Fairchild researched urban and rural health services.

“I look forward to meeting with community stakeholders to hear more about the most pressing health care needs in our region,” she said. “Academic-practice partnerships are important to help our students learn how to effectively serve patients and families in surrounding communities utilizing evidence-based practice and community-based, participatory research.”

She started at SCF on June 19.

“I really appreciate the college’s drive for excellence,” she said.

