Manatee County students went to a national technology competition. They won more awards than any other school district in America

For the 11th year in a row, Manatee County School District students dominated the National Technology Student Association competition, earning more top finishes than any other school district in the country.
“The results from this national competition are just an example of the many great things going on here in Manatee County,” said Doug Wagner, the director of adult, career and technical education. “Congratulations to all of the students, teachers and schools for representing our school district so well.”
The competition, held in Orlando last weekend, brought in 8,000 students from districts across the country. Twelve Manatee schools participated, and the students earned 16 first-place trophies, 11 second-place trophies, seven third-place trophies and 78 finishes in the Top 10.
Braden River High School set a record for the number of trophies won at nationals, with 20, including seven first-place finishes. Haile Middle School earned 22 Top 10 finishes.
The success at nationals comes on the heels of the state competition in March, when Manatee students won 119 of the 219 trophies.
