Fourteen schools in Manatee County earn ‘A’ grades for 2016-17

Fourteen Manatee County schools earned A grades for the 2016-17 year, according to results released Wednesday by the Florida Department of Education.
Among the 14 were eight elementary schools: Anna Maria, Braden River, Gullett, McNeal, Palma Sola, Tara, Willis and Witt.
The two middle schools that earned an A were Nolan and Johnson.
Lakewood Ranch was the county’s lone high school to receive an A grade.
Palmetto Charter School, State College of Florida Collegiate School and Team Success also secured A grades.
No campus in Manatee County received an ‘F.’ Last year, three campuses received the lowest mark.
For complete results around the district and the state, check the state website.
