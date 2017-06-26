Diploma in hand, MTC grads ready for workforce

“A career in a year” is what they were promised.
And on Monday night, about 190 students received their diplomas from Manatee Technical College, armed with the specific skills, industry certifications and the qualifications enter the workforce. Students graduated from 37 programs, ranging from refrigerator repair to applied cybersecurity to barbering.
How many are headed directly into a job in their field?
“The vast majority,” said Doug Wagner, executive director of adult, career and technical education for the School District of Manatee County.
Matt Couve de Murville, 19, landed a job working as a welder on buildings in Tampa. He will be starting at $18 an hour plus pension and benefits, he said, and he anticipates that pay going up to $24 after six months.
“There’s a big void in all the trades because a lot of people went to college instead of learning a skill,” said Couve de Murville, who graduated from Lakewood Ranch High School in 2015. “I figured this was a pretty secure plan.”
Job training is MTC’s focus, and many students who received their diplomas Monday night benefited from partnerships with local employers who have job shortages and use MTC as a conduit for new workers.
Sam Hudson, a Army veteran and graduate of MTC’s welding program, told his fellow graduates about his winding journey from high school dropout to commencement speaker.
“In just under a year my instructors gave me the tools and knowledge to become a useful member of society once again,” Hudson said. “And I believe that is what all of these instructors and teachers are here to do at MTC — they help lost people find their way to becoming useful and helpful members of society.”
Manatee Technical College
Graduates: 188 attended the ceremony, 318 graduated in total. A total of 739 students have graduated from MTC programs this year. The school holds several graduation ceremonies throughout the year.
Graduating class: 53rd
Speakers: Sam Hudson, a graduate in welding technologies and Connie Waldrop, a medical coder/biller ATD graduate
Shining moment: The instructors for each field stood to the left of the stage, and many gave students bearhugs as they left the stage with diploma in hand.
Interesting fact: The average age of the student is 28 years old.
Best quote: “Fifteen years ago I never thought I would be here — wearing a cap and gown with this little tassel-thing hanging on this silly looking cap,” Hudson said.
