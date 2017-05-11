Ringling grads: ‘Do not lay down and follow blindly!’

The artistic abilities of Ringling College of Art and Design’s graduates were on full display Thursday afternoon, as 243 students walked across the stage at the Bradenton Area Convention Center and accepted a diploma from college president Larry Thompson.
The caps worn by the graduating seniors may not have had the gravitas of some of the exhibits down the road at the 2017 Senior Thesis Exhibitions, but they were evidence of the student creativity from a campus brimming with it.
One cap was topped with a flying polar bear. Another read, “Would you kindly hire me?” A third featured a black-and-white photo of Thompson with the word “OBEY” in all caps beneath him.
Student commencement speaker Thomas James Lowe encouraged his classmates to continue innovating and to reject complacency.
“Do not lay down and follow blindly those with the loudest voices,” Lowe said.
The graduates hail from 34 states and 23 countries. They also got to hear from artist and astronaut Nicole Stott, who spent more than 100 days in space, living and working on the Space Shuttle and on the International Space Station.
She described to the students the difficulty of watercolor painting in space, and the humbling experience of seeing earth from a space shuttle window.
And, she made the perfect astronaut/artist joke, which was well received by the graduates.
“What is the earth without art?” Stott asked. “It’s just eh.”
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
Ringling College of Art and Design
Graduates: 243
Graduating class from this school: At least the 80th, according to college spokesman Rich Schineller
Speakers: Thomas James Rowe (student) and Nicole Stott (artist/astronaut)
Shining moment: A proud sister screaming “That’s my brother” as he walked across the stage.
Interesting fact: The graduating class includes 42 students from Manatee and Sarasota.
Best quote: Quoting a line often attributed to Henry Ford, Lowe said, “If I had asked people what they want, they would have said, ‘faster horses.’ ”
Comments