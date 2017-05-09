District seeks community input on new Bayshore High principal

The School District of Manatee County is inviting interested community members to meet the three finalists for the principal position at Bayshore High School.
The district will hold a Bayshore High School Principal’s Forum from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the school, located at 5401 34th St. W. in Bradenton.
Three candidates remain in the hunt for the position, which opened in April when the district announced that longtime Bayshore principal David Underhill would become the principal of Manatee High School and current Manatee High principal Don Sauer had accepted a position in the district office.
The candidates, in alphabetical order:
▪ Audie Ash, principal at Taylor County High in north Florida since 2013. Prior to that, Ash was a dean of students at Yulee High from August 2010 until February 2013.
▪ Wendell Butler, Jr., assistant principal at Southeast High since 2011. Prior to that, Butler was a Social Studies teacher at Southeast High from January 2004 until July 2011.
▪ Shane Hall, assistant principal at Manatee High since 2013. Prior to that, Hall was an interim principal at Southeast High during the 2012-13 school year and an assistant principal at Southeast High from 2007-12.
Each of the candidates will answer questions from the community and talk about themselves during the forum. In a press release announcing the event, district spokesman Mike Barber said community input will factor into the district’s decision.
“School District officials will take into consideration feedback from those who attend Thursday’s forum before making a final decision on who will be named the next principal,” Barber said.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
