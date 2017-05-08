Tech-focused workshop for girls coming to USFSM

Technology-loving girls and their parents are invited to attend the Tech Savvy Workshop, an event for girls who have an eye on a career in technology, at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee campus at 8350 N. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota on May 13.
Girls in grades 5 through 9 can participate in the event, which is being co-hosted by the Manatee County School District, the Sarasota County Schools Career and Technical Education Department and the American Association of University Women.
Participants will attend a variety of workshops focused on science, technology, math and engineering (STEM) areas of study, including robotics, coding, rockets, crime scene investigation and marine biology.
Parents can attend sessions on how to prepare girls academically and financially for post-secondary education. Giti Javidi, an assistant professor of information technology in the USFSM College of Business and Diana Greene, the superintendent of the Manatee County School District, will both speak to the parents. Girls can attend the daylong event on their own if their parents are not able to attend.
The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m and costs $5. Register online at the AAUW Tech Savvy link at aauw.org. Interested participants can also call Martha Flynn at 941-924-1365, extension 62107 or email Martha.Flynn@SarasotaCountySchools.net for more information. The deadline for registration is Wednesday.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
