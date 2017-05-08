Dual enrolled at SCF? Continue studies for free with this scholarship

The State College of Florida is offering a new way for students to finish their first two years of college debt free.
The “Stay and Complete” Scholarship allows students who are taking dual-enrollment courses at SCF to complete their associate in arts degree at SCF. SCF offers dual enrollment to qualified high school students in Manatee and Sarasota counties free of charge.
Eligible students must have been dual enrolled during the 2016-17 academic year, have a 3.25 grade-point average and have fewer than 24 credits to complete a degree at SCF.
Applications are due by June 1, and recipients are selected based on academic performance and application. Winners will receive award amounts for the full academic year as long as they continue to meet eligibility requirements.
For more information, visit SCF.edu/scholarships or email earlycollege@SCF.edu.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
