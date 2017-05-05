They received high school diplomas Friday morning and will receive an associate degree Friday night

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes Pause 2:13 Why the health care bill passed the House this time 1:21 Preserving Manatee County's oldest cemetery 0:38 Peter Schrum discusses the logo and slogan surrounding his Heavenly Putters 0:52 Man robs woman using ATM, bystanders fail to help 2:32 United Airlines CEO apologizes again at hearing on customer service concerns 1:34 Protesters call for state senator Artiles' resignation 1:24 Carlos Beruff speaks during Aqua by the Bay hearing 1:27 Students celebrate first of two graduations Friday 0:46 Out-of-Door Academy eighth-grader Saraiah Walkes goes for gold at state championship Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The State College of Florida Collegiate School graduated 74 high school students Friday morning, all of whom will also receive their Associates of Arts degree Friday night at the SCF graduation. Ryan McKinnon Bradenton Herald